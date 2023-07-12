Northern Financial Advisors Inc Increases Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in Deere & Company by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.10.

Shares of DE stock traded down $4.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $409.17. 579,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,646,502. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $288.34 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $384.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $400.16.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 31.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.78%.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Deere & Company news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,372,349.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,010 shares of company stock worth $35,230,351. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

