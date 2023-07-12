Northern Financial Advisors Inc Makes New $202,000 Investment in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,725 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,519,719,000 after acquiring an additional 149,012 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,416,910 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,304,561,000 after buying an additional 450,250 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,875,409 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,839,741,000 after buying an additional 1,149,446 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,420,381,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after buying an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $110,141.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $19,693,665.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $110,141.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,693,665.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 846,986 shares of company stock worth $177,743,999 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE CRM traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $223.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,953,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,680,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $225.17. The company has a market cap of $217.23 billion, a PE ratio of 591.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $209.60 and a 200-day moving average of $185.50.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale lowered shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.05.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

