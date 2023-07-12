Northern Financial Advisors Inc Purchases 115 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 1.5% of Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $2,146,000. Sabal Trust CO increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 205,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.05.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ TXN traded up $3.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,843,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,061,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $145.97 and a one year high of $186.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.85.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

