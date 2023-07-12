Northern Financial Advisors Inc Sells 564 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc cut its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KDP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

In related news, insider Anthony Shoemaker acquired 9,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.02 per share, for a total transaction of $325,907.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 72,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,954.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Anthony Shoemaker purchased 9,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.02 per share, for a total transaction of $325,907.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 72,167 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,954.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Maria A. Sceppaguercio-Gever sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,001,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,000 shares of company stock worth $1,112,260 over the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KDP stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.49. 2,491,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,394,391. The stock has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.53. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.02%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

