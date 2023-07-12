Northern Financial Advisors Inc Sells 78 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sabal Trust CO lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 4,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $472,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $4.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $461.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,942. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $373.67 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $455.56 and a 200 day moving average of $467.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,331.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.