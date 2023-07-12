Northern Financial Advisors Inc Sells 782 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,978 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Oracle comprises 1.2% of Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,675,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,080 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,566,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570,472 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,745,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,450,495,000 after acquiring an additional 121,666 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,409,896,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,991,229 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $958,232,000 after acquiring an additional 329,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Oracle from $104.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.15.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

Oracle Price Performance

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $25,990,421.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $25,990,421.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total value of $27,905,950.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,490,231.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL traded up $1.37 on Wednesday, hitting $116.25. 6,006,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,623,753. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.15 and a 200-day moving average of $96.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The stock has a market cap of $315.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

