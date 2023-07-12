Northern Financial Advisors Inc Takes $259,000 Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,530,000 after acquiring an additional 10,370 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Avery Dennison stock traded up $3.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.31. 292,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,397. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.13. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $157.28 and a 52 week high of $204.37.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 34.49%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.99%.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In related news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $160,880.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,761,266.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVY shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.88.

Avery Dennison Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.