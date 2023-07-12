Northern Financial Advisors Inc Takes $341,000 Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,364 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 40,021 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2,169.0% in the 1st quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 46,900 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 44,833 shares in the last quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 48,052 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 6,502 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.7 %

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,581,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,046,902. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.45 and a 200-day moving average of $106.29. The stock has a market cap of $185.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $115.69.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 62.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

