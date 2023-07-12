Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Northern Technologies International from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Northern Technologies International Price Performance

Northern Technologies International stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. Northern Technologies International has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.66 million, a P/E ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.02.

Northern Technologies International Announces Dividend

Northern Technologies International ( NASDAQ:NTIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $18.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 million. Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 3.92%. As a group, analysts forecast that Northern Technologies International will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is 87.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sarah E. Kemp acquired 2,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.13 per share, for a total transaction of $29,997.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,403.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Northern Technologies International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 234.7% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.62% of the company’s stock.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

Further Reading

