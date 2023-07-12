Northland Securities Raises Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $305.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Northland Securities from $246.00 to $305.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Northland Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 22.58% from the company’s previous close.

PANW has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.89.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $248.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.10 billion, a PE ratio of 402.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $222.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.66. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $258.88.

Insider Activity

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $8,240,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 605,212 shares in the company, valued at $110,826,421.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $8,240,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 605,212 shares in the company, valued at $110,826,421.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total transaction of $6,572,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,702,898 shares in the company, valued at $310,898,087.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,808 shares of company stock worth $51,850,161 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Norges Bank bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $751,276,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $204,728,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,559,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $357,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,163 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $148,226,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,156 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $328,080,000 after purchasing an additional 726,433 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

