Northland Securities Raises Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $305.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Northland Securities from $246.00 to $305.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Northland Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 22.58% from the company’s previous close.
PANW has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.89.
Palo Alto Networks Price Performance
Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $248.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.10 billion, a PE ratio of 402.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $222.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.66. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $258.88.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $8,240,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 605,212 shares in the company, valued at $110,826,421.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $8,240,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 605,212 shares in the company, valued at $110,826,421.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total transaction of $6,572,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,702,898 shares in the company, valued at $310,898,087.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,808 shares of company stock worth $51,850,161 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Norges Bank bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $751,276,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $204,728,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,559,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $357,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,163 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $148,226,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,156 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $328,080,000 after purchasing an additional 726,433 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Palo Alto Networks
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.
