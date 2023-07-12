Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Bought by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises 0.6% of First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 27.5% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.9% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, RENASANT Bank boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. RENASANT Bank now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVO traded up $2.83 on Wednesday, reaching $155.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,069,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,910. The stock has a market cap of $347.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.47. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $95.02 and a 1 year high of $172.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.78 and its 200 day moving average is $152.07.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 32.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

