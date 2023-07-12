Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NAC opened at $10.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.72 and its 200 day moving average is $10.94. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $13.02.

Get Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAC. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,568,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $5,517,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 159.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 401,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 247,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 248,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 50,137 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 31.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 205,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 49,454 shares during the period.

About Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.