Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Sets New 52-Week High at $34.58

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.58 and last traded at $34.46, with a volume of 391296 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.31.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.18. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NULV. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 141.4% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 396.3% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $233,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

