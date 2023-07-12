Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0315 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NMI stock opened at $9.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.49. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $10.61.

Get Nuveen Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMI. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 29.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 19,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 30,760 shares during the last quarter. 16.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.