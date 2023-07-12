Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:JPS)

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:JPS opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.68. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $7.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $119,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

