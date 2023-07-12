Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:NXP opened at $14.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.43 and its 200 day moving average is $14.39. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $14.94.

Get Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXP. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,256 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 1st quarter valued at $4,266,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 10,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.