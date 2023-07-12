Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NPV)

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $10.79 on Wednesday. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $14.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day moving average of $11.34.

Get Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPV. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 23,654 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 14,536 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 13,515 shares during the last quarter. 6.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.