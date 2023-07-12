NVR (NYSE:NVR) Hits New 1-Year High at $6,392.26

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2023

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVRGet Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6,392.26 and last traded at $6,378.94, with a volume of 9500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6,204.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVR. StockNews.com lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,863.33.

NVR Trading Up 2.6 %

The company has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5,916.62 and its 200-day moving average is $5,486.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

NVR (NYSE:NVRGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $88.96 by $10.93. NVR had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $116.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 408.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,759.88, for a total value of $9,601,719.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,858,842.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,891.65, for a total value of $736,456.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,118.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,759.88, for a total transaction of $9,601,719.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,309 shares in the company, valued at $47,858,842.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,310 shares of company stock valued at $77,730,646. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NVR

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NVR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in NVR by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in NVR by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NVR by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,514,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in NVR during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NVR

(Get Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.