NVR (NYSE:NVR) Hits New 1-Year High at $6,392.26

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6,392.26 and last traded at $6,378.94, with a volume of 9500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6,204.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVR. StockNews.com lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,863.33.

NVR Trading Up 2.6 %

The company has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5,916.62 and its 200-day moving average is $5,486.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Activity

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $88.96 by $10.93. NVR had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $116.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 408.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,759.88, for a total value of $9,601,719.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,858,842.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,891.65, for a total value of $736,456.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,118.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,759.88, for a total transaction of $9,601,719.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,309 shares in the company, valued at $47,858,842.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,310 shares of company stock valued at $77,730,646. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NVR

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NVR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in NVR by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in NVR by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NVR by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,514,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in NVR during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NVR

(Get Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Articles

