Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 8.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.11 and last traded at $2.09. Approximately 4,382,106 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 3,695,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OTLY has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.30 target price on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oatly Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.61.

Oatly Group Stock Up 7.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 50.64% and a negative return on equity of 44.48%. The business had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Oatly Group AB will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ADE LLC bought a new position in Oatly Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Oatly Group by 230.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 19,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13,809 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 21.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

