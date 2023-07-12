OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OFSSH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OFSSH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3094 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of OFSSH stock opened at $22.25 on Wednesday. OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $23.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.02.

