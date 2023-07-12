Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.86.

OMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $9,384,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,821,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $9,384,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,821,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $169,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,243.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,500 shares of company stock worth $12,073,741. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Stock Up 3.4 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth about $361,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 195,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,696,000 after buying an additional 79,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Omnicom Group by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $96.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. Omnicom Group has a 52-week low of $61.85 and a 52-week high of $97.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.50.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.