Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $97.26

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $97.26 and last traded at $96.31, with a volume of 119515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BNP Paribas raised Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.86.

Omnicom Group Stock Down 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.50. The firm has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $169,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,243.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $152,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at $855,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $169,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,243.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,500 shares of company stock worth $12,073,741 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 36.1% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Recommended Stories

