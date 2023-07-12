Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.48

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.48 and last traded at $5.48, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.48.
Orbia Advance Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.52.
Orbia Advance Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0503 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This is a boost from Orbia Advance’s previous dividend of $0.00.
About Orbia Advance
Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluorinated, polymer, and connectivity sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, agricultural and greenhouse projects, digital farming technologies, and related services; and connectivity solutions, including conduits, cable-in conduit, and other HDPE products and solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Orbia Advance
- Contrarian Play: Beyond Meat Is At An Inflection Point
- Alibaba Just Flashed Green, Very Green
- This Small Cap Stock Surged Over 100%
- The CPI Data Isn’t As Good As You Think It Is
- How to Invest in Gold and Silver
Receive News & Ratings for Orbia Advance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbia Advance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.