Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.48

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.48 and last traded at $5.48, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.48.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.52.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0503 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This is a boost from Orbia Advance’s previous dividend of $0.00.

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluorinated, polymer, and connectivity sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, agricultural and greenhouse projects, digital farming technologies, and related services; and connectivity solutions, including conduits, cable-in conduit, and other HDPE products and solutions.

