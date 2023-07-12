Organigram (OGI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Organigram (TSE:OGI – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.08) per share for the quarter.

Organigram (TSE:OGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). Organigram had a negative net margin of 6.66% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of C$39.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$43.73 million.

Get Organigram alerts:

Organigram Price Performance

TSE:OGI traded up C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,648. Organigram has a fifty-two week low of C$0.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$189.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Organigram

Several research firms recently issued reports on OGI. Haywood Securities dropped their price target on shares of Organigram from C$1.60 to C$1.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Organigram from C$1.80 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Organigram from C$3.25 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Organigram from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Organigram from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

(Get Free Report)

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, gummies, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Organigram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organigram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.