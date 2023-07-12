Organigram (OGI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Organigram (TSE:OGI – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 13th. Analysts expect Organigram to post earnings of C($0.08) per share for the quarter.

Organigram (TSE:OGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$39.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$43.73 million. Organigram had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 6.66%.

Organigram Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of OGI traded up C$0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$2.35. 64,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,687. The company has a market cap of C$189.18 million, a PE ratio of -15.73, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.88. Organigram has a 52 week low of C$0.49 and a 52 week high of C$2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 6.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Organigram

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Organigram from C$1.80 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Organigram from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Haywood Securities decreased their target price on Organigram from C$1.60 to C$1.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. ATB Capital cut their price target on Organigram from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Organigram from C$3.25 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, gummies, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

