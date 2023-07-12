Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($5.93) Per Share

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Ouster in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Sheppard expects that the company will post earnings of ($5.93) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ouster’s current full-year earnings is ($9.36) per share.

Get Ouster alerts:

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($3.36) EPS for the quarter. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 88.07% and a negative net margin of 570.30%. The firm had revenue of $17.23 million during the quarter.

Ouster Stock Performance

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OUST. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Ouster from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Ouster from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ouster from $10.00 to $6.10 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered shares of Ouster from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.58.

Shares of OUST stock opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. Ouster has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ouster by 8.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Ouster by 4.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ouster by 3.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,684 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ouster by 17.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ouster by 34.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Ouster

In other news, Director Virginia Boulet bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $69,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,489 shares in the company, valued at $451,095.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Charles Angus Pacala bought 86,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $501,403.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 562,381 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,433.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Virginia Boulet bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.31 per share, with a total value of $69,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,095.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 143,000 shares of company stock valued at $837,501 and sold 12,782 shares valued at $72,385. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Ouster Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor; and DF, a solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.