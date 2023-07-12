Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target Cut to $39.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.16% from the company’s current price.

OVV has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.11.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv Price Performance

Shares of OVV stock opened at $39.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.80 and its 200-day moving average is $40.51. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $59.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). Ovintiv had a net margin of 33.45% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

(Get Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.