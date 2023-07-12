Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to Issue $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the construction company on Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th.

Owens Corning has increased its dividend by an average of 20.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Owens Corning has a dividend payout ratio of 18.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Owens Corning to earn $11.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.0%.

Owens Corning Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE OC opened at $130.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.46. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $74.22 and a 52-week high of $132.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 26.06%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OC shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Owens Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $125.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $105.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.08.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $793,569.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,906.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $793,569.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,906.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total transaction of $389,423.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,811 shares in the company, valued at $4,967,115.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,570 shares of company stock valued at $2,282,993 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 4.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 2.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,846 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,816 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 3.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

