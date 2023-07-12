Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCM) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1406 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This is an increase from Oxford Lane Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $24.78 on Wednesday. Oxford Lane Capital has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $25.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.78.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

