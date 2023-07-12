Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCM) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1406 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This is an increase from Oxford Lane Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.
Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance
Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $24.78 on Wednesday. Oxford Lane Capital has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $25.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.78.
Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile
