Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on July 31st

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th.

Oxford Lane Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of OXLCO stock opened at $21.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.49. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12 month low of $19.99 and a 12 month high of $23.93.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

