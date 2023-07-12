Oxford Square Capital Corp. Plans Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th.

Oxford Square Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 25.2% per year over the last three years. Oxford Square Capital has a payout ratio of 87.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Oxford Square Capital to earn $0.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.5%.

OXSQ stock opened at $2.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.14. Oxford Square Capital has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $4.05.

Oxford Square Capital ( NASDAQ:OXSQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.94 million for the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a negative net margin of 153.89% and a positive return on equity of 14.61%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXSQ. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 449,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 212,838 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the second quarter worth about $196,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the third quarter worth about $120,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 207,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 32,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oxford Square Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

