Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF (BATS:PSMJ) Shares Sold by Socha Financial Group LLC

Socha Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF (BATS:PSMJ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Socha Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Socha Financial Group LLC owned approximately 8.63% of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 19,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 9,371 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,343,000.

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PSMJ stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,355 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.24 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.71 and its 200-day moving average is $21.93.

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF (PSMJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSMJ was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

