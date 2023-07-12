Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Has $3.83 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,424 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Australia ETF makes up about 2.0% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.18% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $3,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 521.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,883,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,560,000 after buying an additional 4,098,183 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,916,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 75.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,125,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,607,000 after buying an additional 1,340,486 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 2,100.6% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 678,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,563,000 after buying an additional 647,598 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 3,527.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 544,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,482,000 after buying an additional 529,102 shares during the period. 48.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSEARCA EWA traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,261. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a twelve month low of $19.19 and a twelve month high of $25.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.64 and a 200 day moving average of $23.06.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

