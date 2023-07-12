Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Has $548,000 Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Yum! Brands by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.84.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total value of $519,827.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,727,983.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total value of $519,827.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,727,983.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,740 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $501,160.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,642. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,783 shares of company stock valued at $3,796,578. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

YUM stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.53. 131,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,634,515. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $143.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 56.94%.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

