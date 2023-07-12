Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Lowers Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,306 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,299,432.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,129,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,264,982. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.13. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $52.56. The company has a market capitalization of $209.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.19.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

