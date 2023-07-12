Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Purchases 866 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF comprises 0.8% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLYG. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1,909.5% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.20. 7,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,441. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.34. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.07 and a 52 week high of $82.79.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.