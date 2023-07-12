Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,306,000. iShares Semiconductor ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Semiconductor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 701,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,223,000 after purchasing an additional 100,052 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,535,000 after purchasing an additional 139,258 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 170,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,234,000 after purchasing an additional 82,251 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 164,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,367,000 after purchasing an additional 56,857 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5,787.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 157,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,340,000 after purchasing an additional 154,406 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $7.36 on Wednesday, reaching $512.03. 571,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,580. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $287.82 and a 1-year high of $517.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $475.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $439.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.6507 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

