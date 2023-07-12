Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PRTK. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. HC Wainwright lowered Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTK opened at $2.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average is $2.03. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.70.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PRTK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 million. On average, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRTK. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 7,455.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,276 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 10,140 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $28,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 57.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its products include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, and acute skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a once-daily oral therapy for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

