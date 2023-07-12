Pasquale Romano Sells 5,000 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) CEO Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $43,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,148,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,419,914.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Pasquale Romano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 11th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $44,600.00.

On Monday, July 3rd, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $44,300.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total value of $44,250.00.

On Monday, June 26th, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $74,900.00.

On Friday, June 23rd, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total transaction of $73,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 21st, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $79,700.00.

On Thursday, June 15th, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $90,900.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $81,500.00.

On Friday, May 19th, Pasquale Romano sold 20,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00.

On Monday, May 15th, Pasquale Romano sold 20,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $170,200.00.

ChargePoint Stock Performance

ChargePoint stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,389,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,982,261. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $19.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 64.78% and a negative return on equity of 88.36%. The business had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. ChargePoint’s revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 305.4% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 162.2% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 35.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $13.00 to $10.80 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

See Also

