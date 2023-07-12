Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Acquired by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO increased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Paychex accounts for 2.0% of Sabal Trust CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sabal Trust CO owned 0.07% of Paychex worth $29,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Paychex by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 72.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on PAYX. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. 3M reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.87.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total value of $1,258,491.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,200,825.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total value of $1,258,491.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at $6,200,825.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total transaction of $1,373,871.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,042,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,221 shares of company stock worth $2,655,565 in the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.07. 698,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,031,484. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $104.09 and a one year high of $139.47. The company has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.79%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

