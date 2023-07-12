PDG RLTY S A EM/S (OTCMKTS:PDGRY) Hits New 1-Year High at $200.00

PDG RLTY S A EM/S (OTCMKTS:PDGRY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $200.00 and last traded at $200.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $200.00.

PDG RLTY S A EM/S Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.61.

PDG RLTY S A EM/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PDG Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participacoes operates in the real estate industry in Brazil. It engages in the acquisition and development of real estate properties; and acquisition of investment properties. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PDG RLTY S A EM/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDG RLTY S A EM/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.