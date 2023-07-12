Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.25 to $15.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.60.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

PEB stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,844,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,544,269. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.22. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $12.37 and a 52-week high of $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.82.

Insider Transactions at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 3,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $46,090.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,165,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,785,144.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $359,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,150,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,767,309.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 3,632 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $46,090.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,165,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,785,144.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.6% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 112,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 49 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,500 guest rooms across 14 urban and resort markets.

