PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on August 1st

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1025 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 96.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital to earn $1.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.1%.

Get PennantPark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:PFLT opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a twelve month low of $9.43 and a twelve month high of $13.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital ( NASDAQ:PFLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $34.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.18 million. Equities research analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. UBS Group began coverage on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,951 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the first quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.