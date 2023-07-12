PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Plans $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 96.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.8%.

NYSE:PMT opened at $13.87 on Wednesday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $15.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.87.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

In other news, insider Doug Jones sold 13,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $156,517.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,276. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Doug Jones sold 13,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $156,517.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,276. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 6,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $88,693.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,236.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PMT. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 54.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production, and Corporate. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

