Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.30

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.30 and traded as high as $25.12. Permian Basin Royalty Trust shares last traded at $24.87, with a volume of 104,175 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.30.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PBT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.22 million for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 98.10% and a return on equity of 18,908.15%.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.0524 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 87.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 157.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 78.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian), and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

