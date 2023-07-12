Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Free Report) dropped 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.45 and last traded at $2.47. Approximately 255,344 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 161,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

Permianville Royalty Trust Stock Down 4.3 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average of $2.66. The stock has a market cap of $81.51 million, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter. Permianville Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 23.62%.

Permianville Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Permianville Royalty Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Permianville Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PVL. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Permianville Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Permianville Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Permianville Royalty Trust by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

About Permianville Royalty Trust

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It acquires and holds net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

