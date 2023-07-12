Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Bought by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 68.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 434.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 1,364.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Perrigo by 5,903.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Insider Activity

Perrigo Price Performance

In other Perrigo news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 10,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.06 per share, with a total value of $330,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,879 shares in the company, valued at $855,559.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Murray S. Kessler sold 197,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $7,065,844.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,381. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.06 per share, for a total transaction of $330,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,559.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $33.34 on Wednesday. Perrigo Company plc has a 12 month low of $30.78 and a 12 month high of $43.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.73 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.273 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -113.54%.

About Perrigo

(Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.