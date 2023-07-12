Pershing Square (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Sets New 52-Week High at $37.50

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.50 and last traded at $37.38, with a volume of 13300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.65.

Pershing Square Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.81 and its 200 day moving average is $35.01.

Get Pershing Square alerts:

Pershing Square Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.1307 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th.

Pershing Square Company Profile

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pershing Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pershing Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.