Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB lowered its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $6,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,802,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,748,770,000 after purchasing an additional 98,162 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,038,646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,969,418 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after buying an additional 2,753,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,961,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $724,566,000 after buying an additional 968,055 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,492,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $675,763,000 after buying an additional 121,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $102.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.55. The company has a market capitalization of $46.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $74.02 and a twelve month high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.85.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

