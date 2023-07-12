Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Acquires 1,822 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 51.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,331 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PayPal by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,271 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 110,462.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120,572 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794,620 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $1,022,333,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,521,399,000 after purchasing an additional 162,373 shares during the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.09. 3,995,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,036,355. The company has a market capitalization of $79.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.95 and a 52 week high of $103.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush dropped their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.33.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

